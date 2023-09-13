HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Replaces Imt Gearbox In Venue Suv With 6 Speed Manual Gearbox

Hyundai replaces iMT gearbox in Venue SUV with 6-speed manual gearbox

After three years in service, the clutch-less transmission units used inside Hyundai Venue SUVs have been discontinued. The carmaker recently updated the variants of the sub-compact SUV. The new version of the SUV does not include the gearbox introduced in India through Venue in July, 2020. Hyundai is now offering Venue SUV with five-speed manual, six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options only. The six-speed manual gearbox has replaced the iMT transmission units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2023, 13:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has decided to discontinue with the iMT gearbox in Venue SUV. The clutch-less transmission technology was first introduced in India in this SUV back in 2020.
Hyundai has decided to discontinue with the iMT gearbox in Venue SUV. The clutch-less transmission technology was first introduced in India in this SUV back in 2020.

Hyundai used to offer the clutch-less iMT gearbox in three variants of Venue SUV. These were the S(O), SX(O) and SX(O) dual-tone. The gearbox option did not find too many takers as customers either went for manual or automatic transmission options. The two-pedal clutch-less technology offered drivers the flexibility of shifting gears on the go without having to use a clutch. It promised the best of both worlds with enhanced control, yet retaining the joy of driving.

Hyundai is now offering the six-speed manual gearbox in both petrol and diesel variants. Among petrol variants, the six-speed manual transmission is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo unit in variants like S(O), SX(O), SX(O) dual-tone, SX(O) Knight Edition and SX(O) Knight dual-tone Edition. In diesel variants, Hyundai offers the six-speed unit with variants like S+, SX, SX Dual tone, SX(O) and SX(O) dual tone. All these variants are offered with 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The price of the Hyundai Venue petrol variants with the six-speed manual gearbox starts from 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the diesel variants with the same gearbox ranges between 10.46 lakh and 13.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

How the iMT clutch-less transmission works:

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

Transmission Control Unit receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating drivers desire to change gears. TCU sends signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure. Hydraulic Pressure is then sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube. Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch. Driver is able to seamlessly shift gears without the need to mechanically operate clutch pedal.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2023, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: iMT gearbox

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
4% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.