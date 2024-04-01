HT Auto
Hyundai Creta walks away with another record month, 16,458 units sold in March

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2024, 14:06 PM
  • Hyundai Creta sees its second successive month of record sales in the Indian car market.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta has been finally launched in India.
The new Creta gets a completely revamped front profile. The front grille has donned a new design in line with the other models of the brand, while it has become bigger than before. Highlighting the fascia is the new design headlamps and LD daytime running lights, while adding more style to the car is the sleek LED light bar connecting the DRLs. The bumper too gets a revamped appearance.
Dimensionally, the new Creta measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height with the roof rack. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm, which is the same as the outgoing model. The overall silhoutte of the SUV remains same as the outgoing model. However, the changes at the exterior are prominent at the front and rear profile alongside the redesigned alloy wheels.
Moving to the rear profile, the SUV sports a revamped look as well. The sculpted tailgate features a sleek LED bar connecting the boxy looking LED taillights. This is a design philosophy almost every modern car is adopting and new Hyundai Creta is no different than them. The LED strip runs through the centre of the tailgate, while other design updates at the rear include a roof spoiler, updated beefy bumper with skid plate etc.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a heavily revamped cabin that boasts a significantly updated dashboard sporting redesigned AC vents, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a large fully digita instrument cluster. The centre console too hosts a wide range of conrol butons and touch panels. The touchscreen infotainment system and the centre console come ergonomic and driver-centric designed.
The new Creta comes with a host of safety features as well as fresh convenience features. One of the key features onboard is the 360 degree camera allowing a surround view of the car to the driver. This enhances the safety of the vehicle and its occupants. Other safety features include Level 2 ADAS with as many as 19 features, electronic stability program, six airbags, improved body-shell rigidity etc.
On the powertrain front, the new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets three different engine options which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5 turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options for the updated iteration of the SUV include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iVT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.
The all-new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,99,900 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory, which means, after a certain period, the automakr will hike the price of the SUV. However, it has not specified when the car's price will be hiked. The Creta facelift prices starts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,000 higher than the outgoing model, while the top-end variant costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 more than its predecessor. It will comete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor etc.
Hyundai Creta 2024 model has been received strong by the Indian car market.
Hyundai Creta continues to pave the way for the Korean brand in India and the latest model, launched in January, has once again helped add wind to the proverbial sails of the company. In the month of March, 16,458 Hyundai Creta units were sold, a record for any one month since the SUV model was launched back in 2015.

Hyundai informed that March was the second-successive month of record sales for Creta SUV after the model notched up 15,276 units in sales in February, a record that has now been bettered. The company also informed that the current order bank is at around 45,000 and that it is continuing to speed up delivery timelines.

What powers Hyundai Creta in India?

While there are many factors powering Hyundai Creta - from a turbo petrol engine to various transmission choices, plethora of features and updated exterior and cabin styling, it is also one of few models in the segment that continues to offer a diesel engine option. The company says that around 40 per cent of all Creta sales are accounted for by the version with 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine.

In March, the company also brought out the Creta N Line in two variants - N8 and N10 - with some cosmetic updates on the outside and in the cabin, and with minor tweaks to suspension and steering set up.

Overall, the company informed that it had sold 1.63 lakh units of Hyundai Creta in financial year 2023-24. Together with Hyundai Venue (1.29 lakh), this is a shade less than half of all Hyundai sales in the financial year in the domestic market - 6.14 lakh units. Overall, the company sold 7.77 lakh units in the financial year, when domestic sales and exports are combined.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2024, 13:57 PM IST

