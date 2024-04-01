Hyundai Creta walks away with another record month, 16,458 units sold in March

Hyundai Creta continues to pave the way for the Korean brand in India and the latest model, launched in January, has once again helped add wind to the proverbial sails of the company. In the month of March, 16,458 Hyundai Creta units were sold, a record for any one month since the SUV model was launched back in 2015.

Hyundai informed that March was the second-successive month of record sales for Creta SUV after the model notched up 15,276 units in sales in February, a record that has now been bettered. The company also informed that the current order bank is at around 45,000 and that it is continuing to speed up delivery timelines.

What powers Hyundai Creta in India?

While there are many factors powering Hyundai Creta - from a turbo petrol engine to various transmission choices, plethora of features and updated exterior and cabin styling, it is also one of few models in the segment that continues to offer a diesel engine option. The company says that around 40 per cent of all Creta sales are accounted for by the version with 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine.

In March, the company also brought out the Creta N Line in two variants - N8 and N10 - with some cosmetic updates on the outside and in the cabin, and with minor tweaks to suspension and steering set up.

Overall, the company informed that it had sold 1.63 lakh units of Hyundai Creta in financial year 2023-24. Together with Hyundai Venue (1.29 lakh), this is a shade less than half of all Hyundai sales in the financial year in the domestic market - 6.14 lakh units. Overall, the company sold 7.77 lakh units in the financial year, when domestic sales and exports are combined.

