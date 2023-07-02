Hyundai Creta facelift getting ready for India launch? Spotted testing at NATRAX

Hyundai Motor is preparing to drive in the new generation Creta SUV to India soon. The Korean carmaker has been spotted testing the upcoming version of the SUV near NATRAX testing centre located in Khandwa, near Indore, in Madhya Pradesh recently. This is the first time that India's best-selling compact SUV's upcoming avatar has been spied testing on Indian roads. Hyundai had launched the current generation Creta back in 2020 during the Auto Expo. The SUV made its India debut in 2016. The launch of the new Creta SUV is expected to take place next year. When launched, it will renew rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Viatra among others.

The video of the upcoming Hyundai Creta SUV testing near NATRAX was shared on social media. The videos shows the SUV wrapped completely in black camouflage with only hints of its headlight and alloy wheels visible to the naked eye. From the spy shots, it is clear that the Creta will get vertical LED headlight cluster, something the Korean auto giant uses for the Palisade SUV sold in global markets.

The second most prominent change visible in the spy shot are the alloy wheels. The wheels on the test mule wears a new design, similar to what the Alcazar SUV gets in India. In terms of size, it appears the wheels measure about 18 inches. However, it remains to be seen if the same design of the alloys is retained for the final production version. Among other things visible in the spy shot is the roofline of the upcoming Creta version. There seems no major change there apart from the camera on the ORVMs, hinting that the carmaker will introduce 360 degree view as a feature in the SUV.

The rear section of the SUV is heavily camouflaged, giving away very little about the changes it will offer. However, it is expected that Hyundai will add a redesigned bumper, a new taillight cluster and possibly an LED light bar across the width as some of the key updates.

Hyundai Creta facelift SUV is expected to come with a new front face. Besides the updated headlight units, the SUV will wear a new-look grille. It is likely to get Hyundai's signature parametric design.

Expect changes inside the cabin of the upcoming Creta as well. The dashboard, the digital displays and the upholstery are likely to undergo heavy to moderate updates. One of the key features expected to be introduced in the new Creta is the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) technology. It is likely to be the same ADAS tech that Kia will introduce in the upcoming Seltos facelift SUV.

Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer the new Creta with the new 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that were updated to meet the new emission norms recently. Hyundai may also introduce the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that has been introduced for the first time in Verna. Besides manual, DCT and automatic options, the transmission job is also likely to be handled by the iMT gearbox.

