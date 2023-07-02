Spy shots hint Hyundai Creta facelift could soon launch in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 02, 2023

 Hyundai has been spotted testing the upcoming version of Creta in India

It was recently spotted near NATRAX testing centre in Khandwa, near Indore

The current version of the SUV was launched back in 2020

The SUV made its India debut in 2016

The launch of the facelift version is expected to take place next year

Spy video of the testing shows a completely camouflaged Creta

The new model is expected to get new vertical LED headlight cluster & alloy wheels

Hyundai is expected to introduce 360 degree view as a feature in the SUV

 New Creta may come with ADAS tech and heavy to moderate cabin upgrades
Facelift model may run on new 1.5-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine. For more...
