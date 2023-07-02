Spy shots hint Hyundai Creta facelift could soon launch in India

Hyundai has been spotted testing the upcoming version of Creta in India
It was recently spotted near NATRAX testing centre in Khandwa, near Indore
The current version of the SUV was launched back in 2020
The SUV made its India debut in 2016
The launch of the facelift version is expected to take place next year
Spy video of the testing shows a completely camouflaged Creta
The new model is expected to get new vertical LED headlight cluster & alloy wheels
Hyundai is expected to introduce 360 degree view as a feature in the SUV
New Creta may come with ADAS tech and heavy to moderate cabin upgrades