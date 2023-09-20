HT Auto
Kia Seltos gets two new variants with ADAS for faster deliveries

Kia India has added two new variants to the Seltos - GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). They are positioned between the HTX+ variant and GTX+ and X-Line models. Kia says that the new variants have been introduced to reduce the waiting period and increase the value proposition of the Seltos. The GTX+ (S) is priced at 19.40 lakh whereas the X-Line (S) costs 19.60 lakh. These prices are for the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol with 7-speed DCT transmission and 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel engine with 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission respectively.

Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM
Image of new Kia Seltos X-Line S variant.
Image of new Kia Seltos X-Line S variant.

It is expected that the new variants will help in reducing the waiting period from 15-16 weeks to 7-9 weeks. The new variants will come with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System featuring 17 autonomous functionalities. There will also be an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Kia is also offering 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels finished in glossy black colour. If the customer wants the roof to be finished in black, then he or she would need to pay 20,000 extra.

Also watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

Commenting on the introduction, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head Sales and Marketing – Kia India, said, “There is no better way to win customers hearts than offering them quick access to their most loved car. The average waiting period on the new Seltos line-up is about 15-16 weeks, which will be cut down to 7-9 weeks with the introduction of these new variants assuring deliveries before Diwali. These variants have been carefully designed for the tech-savvy customers who don’t want to compromise on the looks, tech and ADAS assisted safety systems but want quick delivery. It has always been our constant endeavour to offer utmost value to our new-age customers with the best of design & technology."

