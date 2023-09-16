Citroen C3 Aircross, rival to Hyundai Creta, launched: Check full price list

French auto giant Citroen has launched the new C3 Aircross SUV in India at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker announced the prices as it opened the bookings for the SUV on Friday, September 15. The price of the SUV, available in both five and seven-seat configurations, goes up to ₹12.10 lakh for the top-end Max trim. One will need to pay extra to avail the 5+2 Flexi Pro variant to get the seven-seater version. There are custom packages on offer with the SUV.

Citroen has said the C3 Aircross SUV prices are ex-showroom, Delhi and introductory in nature. Bookings can be done through the carmaker's La Maison dealership network or through online portals at ₹25,000. The delivery of the SUV will start from October 15. The C3 Aircross is the first SUV to offer three-row seating in the compact segment. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as well as the latest entrant Honda Elevate SUV.

Citroen C3 Aircross variants Introductory price (ex-showroom, Delhi) You ₹ 9.99 lakh Plus ₹ 11.50 lakh - ₹ 11.45 lakh Max ₹ 11.95 lakh - ₹ 12.10 lakh 5+2 Flexi Pro (For Plus and Max only) Additional ₹ 35,000 Dual-tone (For Plus and Max only) Additional ₹ 20,000 Vibe Pack (For Plus and Max only) Additional ₹ 25,000

The C3 Aircross will be available in the five-seater version across three variants called You, Plus and Max. The price of the mid-level variant is between ₹11.30 lakh and ₹11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Max variant's price start from ₹11.95 lakh. For someone who wants to buy the seven-seat version can for Citroen's 5+2 Flexi Pro version which will cost an additional ₹35,000. One can also customise the C3 Aircross by adding dual-tone exterior colour at an extra cost of ₹20,000 or add a Vibe Pack for another ₹25,000. All these options are only available in the top two variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen C3 ₹ 5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV draws power from a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Mated a six-speed manual gearbox, the unit is capable of generating 108 bhp of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl. Citroen may add an automatic transmission unit in the lineup at a later date.

The C3 Aircross SUV stands 1,796 mm in width, has a length of 4,323 mm and 1,669 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,671 mm. In terms of design, Citroen has maintained its signature language on the C3 Aircross. The front face is quite similar to the C5 Aircross facelift with certain tweaks.

Watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

The interior of the SUV is basic, yet spacious. The SUV boasts a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Citroen Connect.It also offers a personal assistant and 35 smart connected features. However, Citroen C3 Aircross does not offer any sunroof or automatic climate control.

First Published Date: