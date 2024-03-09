Hyundai Creta N Line starts arriving at dealerships ahead of March 11 launch

Hyundai Motors India Limited is preparing to launch the Creta N Line on March 11 in the Indian market. The manufacturer has dispatched the Creta N Line to its dealers which means few dealers have started receiving the new SUV. Interested customers can already book the 2024 Creta N Line by paying a token amount of ₹25,000. It is important to note that the booking can only be made online or at Hyundai Signature dealerships.

Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The gearbox options on duty will be a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual

The 2024 Creta is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is expected that the Creta N Line will start from around ₹19-20 lakh ex-showroom in the market.

For the additional money, Creta N Line will come with cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. The exterior is inspired by WRC cars, according to Hyundai. It will boast a new sporty front grille with the N Line emblem and a new more aggressive front bumper with red accents. On the sides, there are new side skirts with red accents and a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging and red front brake calipers.

At the rear, there will be a new twin-tip exhaust that is expected to sound better than the standard Creta. Moreover, it is expected that Hyundai will firm up the suspension setup to improve the handling of the SUV.

The interior will be finished in a black and red theme. There will be N Line-specific three-spoke steering wheel and gear lever. There will also be paddle shifters to take manual control of the gearbox.

Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

