HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta N Line Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of March 11 Launch

Hyundai Creta N Line starts arriving at dealerships ahead of March 11 launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2024, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The gearbox options on duty will be a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual
...
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.

Hyundai Motors India Limited is preparing to launch the Creta N Line on March 11 in the Indian market. The manufacturer has dispatched the Creta N Line to its dealers which means few dealers have started receiving the new SUV. Interested customers can already book the 2024 Creta N Line by paying a token amount of 25,000. It is important to note that the booking can only be made online or at Hyundai Signature dealerships.

The 2024 Creta is priced between 11 lakh and 20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is expected that the Creta N Line will start from around 19-20 lakh ex-showroom in the market.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta N Line
1482 cc Petrol Both
₹ 21 - 23 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

For the additional money, Creta N Line will come with cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. The exterior is inspired by WRC cars, according to Hyundai. It will boast a new sporty front grille with the N Line emblem and a new more aggressive front bumper with red accents. On the sides, there are new side skirts with red accents and a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging and red front brake calipers.

At the rear, there will be a new twin-tip exhaust that is expected to sound better than the standard Creta. Moreover, it is expected that Hyundai will firm up the suspension setup to improve the handling of the SUV.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Key differences

The interior will be finished in a black and red theme. There will be N Line-specific three-spoke steering wheel and gear lever. There will also be paddle shifters to take manual control of the gearbox.

Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2024, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Creta Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.