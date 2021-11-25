How does Maruti Suzuki's vehicle scrappage centre work: Details here

Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari has recently inaugurated Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group’s first government-approved vehicle scrapping and recycling facility in Noida, which is meant for end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). Spread across 10,993 square metres, the facility is operated by Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited.

Built an investment of ₹44 crore, the vehicle scrappage facility comes in accordance with the Centre's Vehicle Scrappage Policy. This facility is claimed to have a capacity to scrap and recycle more than 24,000 ELVs every year.

Vehicle scrappage is gaining increasing attention for the last few years since the central government started promoting it. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy further ignited the interest around this.

Here are step by step methods, how Maruti Suzuki's vehicle scrappage centre works.