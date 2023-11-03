Honda will not discontinue sedans in India. City and Amaze sales to continue

Honda Car India will not discontinue its sedan range in India amidst launching new SUVs, contrary to a recent report. The Japanese automaker confirmed to HT Auto that the Honda City and Amaze sedans will continue to be sold in the country, even as it surges forward with an SUV-focused strategy. Honda recently introduced the Elevate compact SUV, its first all-new offering in three years and an all-new nameplate in 10. The automaker plans to bring five new SUVs to India by 2030.

While SUVs will clearly be Honda’s priority over the next few years, the company will continue retailing its bread-and-butter models as well. The Honda Amaze is the brand’s most accessible offering and continues to average about 3,000 units every month, taking on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

Also Read : Honda announces 5 new SUVs for India by 2030, Elevate Electric to arrive by 2026

The Honda Amaze is the brand's entry-level offering in India

The Honda City, its most celebrated model in India, brings in about 1,500 units month on month. The numbers are on par with models like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, which average a little over 1,500 units every month, while the new-generation Hyundai Verna is the segment bestseller bringing in over 2,500 units every month.

Sedans may have lost their popularity across segments over the years but there’s no denying that the cars continue to bring in considerable sales and revenue for automakers. Both the Honda Amaze and City enjoy admiration for their respective reliable engines, good build quality and easy ownership. Moreover, the Honda India plant not only caters to the domestic market but also exports both sedans overseas. The Right Hand Drive (RHD) Amaze and City are shipped to South Africa and the neighbouring countries around India. On the other hand, the Left Hand Drive (LHD) is exported to Mexico, Turkey and the Middle East market. Both models are built at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

Also Read : Elevate SUV helps Honda Cars clock 9,400 unit sales in October 2023

The Honda Elevate kicks off the brand's SUV strategy with an electric version planned in 2026, apart from other models

That said, the Honda Amaze is expected to get a new lease on life with the third generation reportedly in the works. The new-gen Amaze could arrive in 2024 and will be based on an evolution of the current version’s platform that has been around since 2018. It is also expected to get a design and feature revamp. The Honda City, meanwhile, holds a lot of importance in the APAC region, apart from India, with no announcements to discontinue the model in these markets. This still leaves room for the next generation to arrive in India when the model is ready globally.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Car India’s SUV strategy kicked off with the Elevate this year. The automaker has confirmed the arrival of the electrified version in the next three years. A subcompact SUV, possibly based on the Amaze platform, is also said to be on the cards. Previously, the automaker confirmed that it plans to launch one new model every year in India, which includes hybrids and EVs. The company is also expected to bring premium models via the CBU and CKD routes in India.

First Published Date: