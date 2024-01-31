HT Auto
Honda launches ultra-body coating, promises enhanced protection for cars

31 Jan 2024
  The ultra body coating service will be available in all Honda Cars India dealerships across India, starting at ₹28,900.
The ultra body coating service will be available in all Honda Cars India dealerships across India, starting at ₹28,900.
The ultra body coating service will be available in all Honda Cars India dealerships across India, starting at ₹28,900.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced the launch of ultra body coating for its range of passenger vehicles. The car manufacturer claims the new ultra-body coating will offer enhanced protection for its passenger vehicles. The ultra-body coating comes as a high-performance transparent layer of glass-based coating formulated with a next-generation material called Silane.

Honda Cars India claims this coating provides an ultra-glossy, glass-based and smooth surface to the vehicle and retains the glossiness of the car's exterior paint. The Japanese car manufacturer has further announced that this ultra body coating service will be available across all Honda dealerships in India starting at a price of 28,900 and will be available for all Honda passenger vehicles.

Also Read : Honda grows EV lineup with two new e-SUVs. Check details

The coating claims to contain materials that result in a thicker optimal layer creating an easy-to-maintain surface that protects the vehicle from dust, pollutants, natural damaging elements, ultraviolet rays and the anti-fouling effects against acid rains. Honda Cars India is also offering a comprehensive three-year warranty for this premium coating. Also, the automaker claims to be offering complimentary maintenance and service benefits every six months throughout this warranty period.

Speaking on the launch of the ultra body coating, Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said that this product is designed to not only provide long-lasting protection but also enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. “At Honda, we are consistently looking at providing our customers with the best products and services. In our endeavour to deliver that, we have introduced this premium body coating for all our customers. This cutting-edge product is designed to not only provide long-lasting protection but also enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. We are excited to offer this advanced service to our valued customers, ensuring that their Honda continues to look as impressive as it did on the day of purchase," he added.

