Honda City, Jazz, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite get 4-star in GNCAP crash test

Honda City, Renault Kiger, Honda Jazz and Nissan Magnite have scored four-star safety ratings in the latest crash tests performed by Global NCAP under its safer cars for India campaign. All these four cars have received four-star safety ratings in the adult occupant protection category.

The fourth-generation Honda City and Jazz both received a four-star rating in the adult occupant protection segment with 12.03 and 13.89 points respectively out of 17. These two Honda cars received 38.27 and 31.54 points respectively out of 49. The City has received four-star in the child occupant protection category, while Jazz received three-star in that segment.

The fourth-generation Honda City midsize sedan misses out the front seatbelt pre-tensioner, side airbags, drive knee airbags. Honda Jazz premium hatchback on the other hand misses out front seatbelt pre-tensioner, side airbags and driver knee airbags. It doesn't get ISOFIX anchorages as well.

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite have received two-star safety ratings in the child occupant protection category. Renault Kiger has scored 12.34 points out of 17 in the adult occupant protection category, while in the child occupant protection segment, it received 21.05 points. Nissan Magnite on the other hand has received 11.85 and 24.88 points in the adult and child occupant protection category respectively.

Renault Kiger which was tested by Global NCAP had no side airbags, driver knee airbags, ISOFIX anchorages. The Nissan Magnite too misses out on the same safety features.

Commenting on the result, Renault India's CEO and managing director Venkatram Mamillapalle said that safety is of paramount importance for the automaker and all of its products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian regulatory authorities.

“Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault Kiger has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance," he said, further adding “This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as KIGER was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world."

to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers," he added.

All these four cars were tested by the Global NCAP at a speed of 64 kmph. All four cars were tested for front and side impacts at a certain speed.

The Global NCAP has been testing the impact withstanding capability and safety of various passenger vehicles that are sold in India for the last few years under its campaign safer cars for India. Several cars in the recent past have shown that the build quality and the safety of modern cars in India have improved significantly over the last few years. Honda City, Honda Jazz, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite have joined the list.

