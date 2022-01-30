HT Auto
Here is how to scrap an old car: Five things to know before doing it

Delhi government has banned 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles from plying on roads in the national capital, making them eligible for scrapping.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year inaugurated the vehicle scrapping unit jointly developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in Noida on Tuesday. 
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year inaugurated the vehicle scrapping unit jointly developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in Noida on Tuesday. 

Delhi government in August 2021 issued a notice directing all vehicle owners who ply their old vehicles in the national capital, to opt for the scrappage policy. The directive came on the back of the central government's vehicle scrappage policy that was introduced a few months back.

Under that directive, the Delhi transport department had advised the old vehicle owners to keep their 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles off the road. The Delhi transport department had also advised people to get such old vehicles scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). This directive also cited a Supreme Court order for impounding end-of-life petrol and diesel vehicles.

When should you consider scrapping a car?

A car can be scrapped when it is damaged beyond repair. If the car has been kept unused for a long period and is not in working conditions anymore, it can be scrapped. If the car's registration certificate is expired and the RTO is not renewing the RC or fitness certificate, then it can be scrapped. Also, a 10-year-old diesel or 15-year-old petrol car that is illegal to ply on roads in Delhi and the national capital region can be scrapped.

Where to scrap a car?

The vehicle owner can scrap his or her car at a government authorized car scrapyard. In Delhi and NCR there are four such scrap yards authorized by the government.

Which documents to submit while scrapping a car?

To get a vehicle scrapped at a scrapyard, the vehicle owner needs to submit some documents. These include the registration certificate of the vehicle, fitness certificate that declares the car unfit for plying on road, PAN card, authorisation of the car owner, in case of death of the actual owner his death certificate or succession certificate of the current owner.

Will you get any money for scrapping a car?

Yes, you can get a certain amount for scrapping a car at a government authorized scrap yard. The money a vehicle owner can receive after scrapping his or her car is determined by the weight of the metal. The amount is typically 15 per kg. In case, the car is in working condition and the parts of the car can be sold and used, the vehicle owner can expect a higher amount of money.

What to do after scrapping the car?

Initially, it was decided that the government authorized vehicle scrap yard will give the vehicle owner the chassis number and a photograph of the scrapped car, which have to be submitted to the RTO in order to receive a certificate of vehicle scrapping. However, the government has now changed the rule.

Under the amended rule, the vehicle scrap yard doesn't provide the vehicle owner with the chassis number. Instead, it uploads the scrapping certificate to the VAHAN database. This results in the deregistration of the scrapped car from the RTO database. In order to prevent the scrapped car from being resold and misused, the certificate of scrapping and deregistration of the vehicle is crucial.

