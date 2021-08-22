HBX or Hornbill? Tata keeps name of new micro-SUV suspense ahead of unveiling

Tata Motors has confirmed that its upcoming micro-SUV for the Indian markets will officially make debut on Monday. However, in its latest teaser, Tata chose to keep its real name under the wraps to keep everyone guessing.

Earlier this weekend, Tata had teased a short video of the HBX micro-SUV, saying it is slated to break cover soon. It had said, “It’s Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name," with the hashtag HBX. Now, in the latest teaser, Tata Motors has said, “The true identity of the much anticipated HBX unravels tomorrow," while confirming that the unveiling will take place on August 23.

Tata Motors has showcased the HBX concept micro-SUV during the Auto Expo last year. According to reports, HBX is the codename for the small SUV, which is likely to take on Hyundai's upcoming micro-SUV, likely to be called Casper, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis among a few others. However, there are also reports that the new Tata micro-SUV could also be called Hornbill.

The teaser video shared by Tata Motors on its social media platforms gave the first glimpse at the new micro-SUV. It revealed that the car will have LED headlights and DRLs. The design of the sleek LED lights are in line with the ones seen in latest Tata models like Harrier or Safari.

(Also read: Tata Motors opens booking for upcoming Tigor EV ahead of launch this month)

The concept HBX vehicle showcased in Auto Expo promised a bold and rugged-looking micro-SUV. The teaser video seems to confirm that Tata will stay largely true to the design language. The bulge under the headlamp casing or the taillights hint at an exterior look with lots of muscles. The grille also appears thinner, as seen in other Tata cars like Altroz or Nexon, with a chrome underline separating it from the bumper.

To add to this, the HBX is also likely to get squared wheel arches and black cladding on the sides for the rugged looks. The car have been spotted several times on Indian roads testing in camouflage. It remains to be seen how close Tata will stick to the original adventure-lifestyle design of the concept car showcased earlier.

There is not much detail known about the new Tata micro-SUV’s specification yet. However, it is likely to get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine under its hood which is also used to power the likes of Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The engine is likely to be mated with either a five-sped manual or an automatic transmission with drive modes.

Tata HBX will be based on the carmaker’s modular ALFA architecture. It will stand less than four metres in length, but will have wheelbase similar to other Tata cars like Tigor. It is also likely to get a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen along with a digital instrument cluster.