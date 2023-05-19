Get paid to watch Fast & Furious and count accidents? Yes, it's possible

Do you like binge watching tv shows and movies? What if you can get paid for doing this? Well, yes, that's possible. A firm that creates sponsored content for insurance providers is inviting applications from movie lovers in the US who will need to watch all the 10 Fast & Furious movies and make notes on the accident scenes in them.

All the Fast & Furious movies put together is more than 20 hours of content and the firm Finance Buzz is ready to pay $1,000 (approx ₹82,000) to anyone who can watch the entire series and take notes on accidents that take place in these movies. The notes will have to include details on damage due to accident, what cars are involved, the extent of the damage, and more.

The idea is to use these notes to figure out the insurance implications of driving like the characters in the Fast saga do. And while the content is over 20 hours, the note-taking tasking will stretch it longer. Thus, the company is also offering $100 per day additionally as expenses for streaming and snacks.

The research done by the successful candidate will be analyzed by Finance Buzz, which will then turn it into a story about the insurance implications of driving habits of Dominic Toretto and others from the Fast & Furious series. The article by the firm will also answer the question - ‘Has the level of carnage in the franchise increased over the years?’

To apply for this role at Finance Buzz, the applicant must be over 18 years of age, and a resident of the United States. The last date to fill out this application is May 19, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST, which is also the day when the Fast X comes to the theaters. A winner will be announced on May 26.

