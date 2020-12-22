Five things to know about 'iCar', the Apple vehicle for the masses

Apple is reportedly firming plans to make its first-ever passenger vehicle hit production lines by 2024 in what could mark a paradigm shift in the area of focus for the world's largest electronics company. Reuters recently reported that Apple is working towards taking the world of electric and personal mobility by storm and that its debut product could have a 'next level' battery at its core to take on rivals like Tesla, Volkswagen and others with.

For a company that completely revolutionized the way the world computes, converses and even listens to music, Apple is known for its ability to disrupt the market. And yet, mobility is an area where it has so far not had any experience in. That does not, however, mean that it has not been working towards gaining both experience as well as expertise.

Here are five key things to note about Apple's reportedly foray into the world of mobility, based on reports, even as the company keeps its cards close to its chest for now:

Apple's automotive efforts are clubbed under what is known as Project Titan. It was in 2014 that the first sketches of an Apple car were made. While progress has been uneven, the return of former Tesla employee Doug Field to oversee the project in 2018 may have injected a sense of urgency.

Apple has made no public or official announcement related to its plans of an EV but Reuters quoted two sources as confirming that the company wants to roll out cars for consumers, and by 2024.

It is reported that the battery inside the Apple car could be its biggest highlight - and by far. A new battery design may bring down costs while improving range - a very real worry for those considering an EV currently.

Sources told Reuters that Apple has decided to tap outside partners for elements of the system, including lidar sensors, which help self-driving cars get a three-dimensional view of the road.

Will it be called iCar? The name of the Apple car is presently not known.