Ferrari 296 GTB unveiled: Company's first V6 hybrid mid-engine supercar

Ferrari has revealed the new 296 GTB supercar with its first-ever V6 hybrid powertrain. It is Ferrari's overall third plug-in hybrid vehicle after the SF90 and the La Ferrari.

The talking point of the new Ferrari is its 654 bhp, V6 powertrain that works in conjunction with an electric motor dishing out 122 kW (165 bhp). The combined output of the system is close to 819 bhp at 8,000 rpm which is backed up by 740 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

In the electric-only mode, the car can cover up to 25 kilometres. The powertrain comes paired to an 8-speed DCT with electronic-differential and MGU-K that is placed between the engine and gearbox. This transmission is also seen on other Ferrari cars such as the Ferrari Roma, Portofino, M SF90 Stradale, and the SF90 Spider. It is capable of sprinting across the 0-100 kmph mark in just 2.9 seconds, while the 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7.3 seconds.

It gets four driving modes and an 'eManettino' switch on the steering wheel that unlocks the eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify. Each mode has been customised with differing degrees of electric motor involvement and regenerative-braking functionality.

For the 296 GTB, a new braking system - EVO system with 6 sensors has been developed that reduces the brake distance by 10%. The 296 GTB is Ferrari's first mid-engine two-seater Berlinetta that's developed as a drivers' car and will be sold alongside the F8 Tributo.

There is no official announcement from Ferrari if the new model is headed for the Indian launch anytime soon in the future, but the company may open order books sometime in the next few months.