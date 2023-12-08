Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Swift in 2024
It will come powered by a new 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 12V mild hybrid powertrain
The hybrid verison of the new Swift hatchback will come with a five-speed CVT transmission unit
The new Swift will offer around 80 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque
The hybrid version of the new Swift promises to offer 24.5 kmpl of fuel efficiency
The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit will offer mileage of 23.4 kmpl
The new Swift was showcased as a concept at the Japan Auto Show in October
The new Swift will get several updates both on the outside and inside the cabin
It is also expected to be the first car in its segment to get hybrid powertrain