Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Swift in 2024

It will come powered by a new 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 12V mild hybrid powertrain

The hybrid verison of the new Swift hatchback will come with a five-speed CVT transmission unit

The new Swift will offer around 80 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque

The hybrid version of the new Swift promises to offer 24.5 kmpl of fuel efficiency

The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit will offer mileage of 23.4 kmpl

The new Swift was showcased as a concept at the Japan Auto Show in October

The new Swift will get several updates both on the outside and inside the cabin

It is also expected to be the first car in its segment to get hybrid powertrain
