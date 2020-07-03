The new electric powered Fiat 500 was presented to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Palazzo del Quirinale on Friday. John Elkann, President of FCA, Pietro Gorlier, Head of European activities of FCA and Olivier Francois, President of Fiat Brand Global were present.

Later, Fiat took to social media to share some of the images from the event. The post read. “Today the New Fiat 500 was officially introduced to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Fiat’s most iconic car is ready to make history again, being the all-Italian response to the sustainable mobility of tomorrow."





Fiat’s new electric 500 hatchback was unveiled last month. It is capable to run 199 miles on a single charge. The hatchback is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The 500 hatchback is the first in its segment to offer level 2 autonomous driving, with driver assists including intelligent adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed assist, urban blind spot, among others.

When it comes to design, the 500 electric hatchback offers enough to excite buyers. The small-sized car has a panoramic sunroof, besides full LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut wheels and eco-leather seat upholstery as standard.

Equipped with an 85kW fast charge system, the 500 electric hatchback takes only five minutes to gather enough energy to travel 30 miles. The fast charger can also replenish the battery to 80% in just 35 minutes.

The electric motor has an output of 87kW, providing a maximum speed of 150 kmph and acceleration from zero to 100 kmph in 9 seconds.

The New 500 has three driving modes: Normal, Range and Sherpa, which can be selected to suit your driving style or requirements.



