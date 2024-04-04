Citroen C3 range gets price cuts, Blu edition & special offers, celebrates third anniversary in India

Citroen is celebrating its third anniversary in India and the automaker has been on a product offensive with as many as four offerings on sale. While it gears up to launch the Basalt Vision coupe SUV later this year, the French automaker is celebrating its third anniversary in style with a price drop on the C3 and C3 Aircross offerings, along with special benefits for existing customers and a new 'Blu' limited edition on the C3 and e-C3.

Citroen is celebrating its third anniversary in India with a price drop on the C3 and C3 Aircross, special benefits for existing customers and a new B

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Citroen C3 range now starts at ₹5.99 lakh, as compared to its asking price of ₹6.16 lakh bringing savings of ₹17,000. The C3 Aircross is priced from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for this month, bringing a cut of ₹1 lakh over the current retail price. The anniversary prices are only applicable through April.

Also Read : Citroen Basat Vision Coupe SUV unveiled, will launch in the second half of 2024

The Citroen C3 is now ₹ 17,000 cheaper, while the C3 Aircross gets a price cut of ₹ 1 lakh in April as part of the third anniversary celebrations

In addition to the special prices, Citroen India has announced the launch of the new ‘Blu’ edition on the C3 and e-C3 models. The new Blu limited edition will be available in the Feel and Shine variants and will get the new Cosmo Blue colour scheme complemented by bodyline and roof graphics. The Citroen C3 and e-C3 Blu edition will also bring features like an air purifier, illuminated cup holders, sill plates, customised seat covers, neck rest, and seat-belt cushions.

Speaking on the third anniversary, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said “As one of the youngest OEMs in the country, it’s a very special occasion for us and we want to celebrate with our existing as well as new customers through April. We are committed to delivering exceptional driving experiences and utmost satisfaction to our customers. We thank every Citroën customer in India for being part of our exciting journey and putting their trust in Citroen. We look forward to welcoming more customers and partners to the Citroen family as we continue to expand our network in India as it aims to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of 2024 under its Network Expansion Program (NEP)."

Watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

For existing customers, Citroen is offering a free car spa through April. The automaker has introduced a referral program where existing customers will be eligible to receive a ₹10,000 voucher for every successful reference.

The Citroen India range comprises the C3 and e-C3 hatchbacks, C3 Aircross compact SUV, and the C5 Aircross SUV. The automaker is now gearing up to introduce a new coupe SUV in the compact SUV segment based on the Basalt Vision prototype unveiled recently. The new offering will be locally produced and has been specifically designed for Indian and South American markets.

First Published Date: