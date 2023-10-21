Citroen announces ‘Care Festival’ with offers for festive season

Citroen India has announced its ‘Care Festival’ with offers for the festive season. The customers can avail benefits like a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, discounts on car products, accessories and labour charges. The Care Festival is happening between 17th October and 4th November.

The highlights of the festival are assured gifts on online appointments, a 15 per cent discount on car care products and 10 per cent discounts on select accessories and labour charges.

Then there is the C3 Peace of Mind offer which is applicable for all deliveries till 31st October. Citroen is offering benefits up to ₹99,000 on the C3. A consumer can drive home the C3 and start paying EMIs from 2024. There is a Maintenance Programme that includes scheduled maintenance of 5 years/50,000 km and an extended warranty for 5 years/1,00,000 km.

The C3 is offered in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine. The prices start at ₹6.16 lakh and go up to ₹8.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It competes against the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Tata Tiago, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

