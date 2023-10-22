Citroen India announces festive benefits to customers: Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 22, 2023

The festive benefits are a part of the OEM's 'Care Festival' happening from October 17 to November 4

 Customers can avail benefits like a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package

There are discounts on car products, accessories and labour charges

The highlights of the festival are assured gifts on online appointments

 Check product page

There's a 15% discount on car care products, 10% discounts on select accessories and labour charges

The carmaker is also offering benefits up to 99,000 on the C3

A consumer can drive home the C3 and start paying EMIs from 2024

 There is a Maintenance Programme that includes scheduled maintenance of 5 years/50,000 km

The C3 is offered in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine
The prices start at 6.16 lakh and go up to 8.80 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom)
Click Here