Citroen India announces festive benefits to customers: Check details

The festive benefits are a part of the OEM's 'Care Festival' happening from October 17 to November 4
Customers can avail benefits like a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package
There are discounts on car products, accessories and labour charges
The highlights of the festival are assured gifts on online appointments
There's a 15% discount on car care products, 10% discounts on select accessories and labour charges
The carmaker is also offering benefits up to ₹99,000 on the C3
A consumer can drive home the C3 and start paying EMIs from 2024
There is a Maintenance Programme that includes scheduled maintenance of 5 years/50,000 km
The C3 is offered in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine