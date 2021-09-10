Check out electric cars available for private buyers in India

The number of electric vehicles in India is growing at a fast pace. The two-wheelers and three-wheeler segments are leading the EV adoption in India. The passenger vehicle segment is lagging behind compared to the 2W and 3W segments.

There are multiple reasons behind this. When we talk about electric vehicles, the electric cars come as the priciest among them. The electric scooters and motorcycles are the cheapest of course. Besides the high price, there are other factors as well. These include range anxiety, scarcity of charging infrastructure, lack of products in the e-car segment etc.

However, with the arrival of interesting products like Tata Nexon EV, the newly updated Tigor EV, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-Tron, the EV market in India is expected to see a rising number of sales for electric cars.

Here are the electric cars available in India for individual buyers.

The Nexon EV is now available in a Dark edition as well.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India. The Nexon EV comes as the all-electric variant of the widely popular Nexon compact SUV. The car is available in multiple trim options and is priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact electric SUV gets power from a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The SUV churns out 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The SUV gets fast charging technology that allows 0-80% charging in just 60 minutes. The SUV comes with a 312 km range.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV was first launched in 2017. However, the car was not available for the mass buyers. It was only available for government agencies and fleet operators. Tata Motors made the car available for individual buyers in 2019. However, low range and power were the reason the car couldn't impress buyers.

In an attempt to take the game up, Tata Motors has recently updated the Tigor EV with a new design and Ziptron technology at a price range of ₹11.99 lakh- ₹13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tigor EV is capable of accelerating 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. It gets power from a 26 kWh battery pack. It generates 74.7 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. The car gets fast charging technology allowing 0-80% charging in 65 minutes. It can run 306 km on a single charge.

Hyundai Kona EV was India's first-ever electric SUV.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai Kona EV was the first electric SUV in India. With a 452 km range, the SUV competes with rivals such as MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV. The Hyundai Kona EV gets energy from a 39.2 kWh battery pack that allows it to produce 136 PS of power output and 395 Nm of torque output.

The SUV takes around 57 minutes to be charged up to 80% using fast charging technology. It comes with multiple driving modes. The Hyundai Kona EV is available at a price of ₹23.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV is the first electric car from the British car brand in India. The MZ ZS EV is the Indian version of eZS sold in the international market. The ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that generates 142.7 PS of power output and 353 Nm of torque output as well. The electric SUV is capable of running 419 km on a single charge. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The MG ZS EV comes with a host of features. These include internet connectivity features, a six-way adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter, multiple driving modes, automatic headlamps, cruise control etc. It is available in two different trim options - Excite and Exclusive. The price for the car starts at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz EQC

German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz took the first-mover opportunity with the EQC in the all-electric luxury car segment in India. The electric luxury SUV competes with Audi e-Tron and Audi e-Tron Sportback. Since its launch in India, the EQC received an upgraded 11 kW onboard charger that allows the 80 kWh battery to be powered from 10% to 100% in 7 hours and 30 minutes instead of the previous 11 hours.

Priced at around ₹1 crore, Mercedes-Benz EQC can be termed as the pioneer in the Indian luxury EV market. After the launch of this car, other luxury car brand such as Audi has also brought its own offering in the country market. Other luxury automakers like Volvo, Porsche and Mini too are gearing up to launch their electric cars in India.

Audi e-Tron

Audi India launched the e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback in India at the same time. Priced from ₹99.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Audi e-Tron duo is pitted against Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace. While the e-Tron comes with a conventional SUV look, the e-Tron Sportback combines SUV muscle with a coupe-ish roofline.

The Audi e-Tron 55 and the Audi e-Tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95 kW battery. The e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback EVs produce 4013 PS power and 664 Nm of torque. These EVs claim to hit the 100 kmph mark in 5.7 seconds despite the sizable weight of around 2.5 tonnes.

The Jaguar I-Pace comes fully loaded with six airbags, ABS, ESC, emergency brake assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace is another electric car that is available in India for individual buyers. This luxury electric SUV is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and that too in near silence mode and without any tailpipe emission.

The Jaguar I-Pace is claimed to be blending the performance of F-Pace with an electric powertrain. Priced at ₹1.05 crore, this electric SUV can run at a top speed of 200 kmph.