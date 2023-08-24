If you are planning to buy an electric car, you should be aware about these challenges
Here are the key challenges EV owners face
Charging time and infrastructure remains a major worry for many EV buyers
Electric cars take substantially longer time to recharge their batteries compared to what ICE vehicles take for refuelling
Range is another major worry for EV owners
Only high-end luxury electric cars offer generous range on a single charge
Electric vehicles come with lesser chance of fire compared to their ICE counterparts but the intensity of an EV fire is severely high
The safety of the electric vehicles remain a grey area, especially as it is a new propulsion technology in the market
While the overall cost of ownership for EVs are really low compared to ICE vehicles, the initial sticker price is significantly high