Can Brezza, Grand Vitara get 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP? Check features

Maruti Suzuki has sent a few of its vehicles to Bharat NCAP to undergo crash tests. According to reports, a senior government official has said that the carmaker has sought safety rating from India's new vehicle assessment programme which was launched last year. While speculations continue on which models Maruti has proposed to be crash tested, the carmaker had earlier confirmed three cars it planned to send to Bharat NCAP. These include its two flagship SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier confirmed that it will send its flagship SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara for safety tests at Bharat NCAP, besides its popular h

Maruti Suzuki has been equipping its new generation vehicles with a host of safety features. Some of its models sent to the Global NCAP earlier did not return with promising safety ratings. Popular models like Swift, WagonR and S-Presso could not secure more than one-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. The carmaker has often faced flak for build-quality of some of its smaller cars. However, Maruti has moved on to provide advanced safety features which promise better ratings at crash tests.

Also Read : Citroen eC3 secures zero stars in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Brezza: Safety features

Brezza is already one of the safest cars Maruti has ever sent for crash tests. Five years ago, the sub-compact SUV returned with four-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. Since then, Maruti has updated the Brezza with more features. It now offers at least two airbags, while higher variants get six of them, 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more. It is expected that the Brezza will return with better safety ratings when Bharat NCAP puts it to test. Tata Nexon, Brezza's arch rival in the highly competitive segment, has an impressive five-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Also Read : Most unsafe? Indian cars with poor safety rating at Global NCAP

Maruti Grand Vitara: Safety features

This will be the first time that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be put under any crash test. The SUV, which was launched back in 2022 as a jointly developed model with Toyota Motor, rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and its technical cousin Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. This SUV also comes with six airbags. However, it is not standard across variants. Among other safety features are seat belt warning for all occupants, 360 degree camera, Head up Display, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control modes and more.

First Published Date: