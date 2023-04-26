HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Byd Beats Volkswagen As China’s Best Selling Car Brand

BYD beats Volkswagen as China’s best-selling car brand

BYD Co. is China’s best-selling car brand for the first time, dethroning Volkswagen AG as it continues its meteoric rise. The Warren Buffett-backed electric-vehicle maker leapfrogged its German rival in the first quarter, selling more than 440,000 cars in China, according to automotive industry data compiled by Bloomberg. BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said last month he aimed to overtake Volkswagen by the end of 2023.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 09:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Seagull electric car displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show in China. (REUTERS)
BYD Seagull electric car displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show in China. (REUTERS)
BYD Seagull electric car displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show in China. (REUTERS)
BYD Seagull electric car displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show in China.

Volkswagen had been the best-selling brand among automakers in China since at least 2008, when data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center became available. Vehicle sales under the Volkswagen brand totaled 427,247 units in China in the first quarter, with EVs accounting for only 6%.

The trend reflects the declining influence of legacy foreign brands as Chinese EV makers muscle in with increasingly sophisticated — and affordable — models.

“BYD is very, very strong," Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said during an event at the Shanghai auto show this month. “In the end, not everything is about volume. We want to have a successful business, and it is more important to be the best international group here in China."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
₹27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Shenzhen-based BYD sold 1.86 million vehicles in 2022, more than it did in the previous four years combined. And it accounted for two in every five new-energy car sales in China in the first quarter.

BYD sold almost 550,000 cars globally in January-March, more than all of the passenger vehicle registrations in the UK in that period. The automaker has been intensifying its push overseas, prioritizing Europe, Latin America and markets around Asia. BYD doesn’t have any current plans to sell its electric passenger cars in the US, Wang said last month.

BYD has said it aims to sell at least 3 million vehicles this year, possibly as many as 3.7 million, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joanna Chen.

The company is due to report first-quarter results Thursday. BYD’s shares are up 16% in Hong Kong this year, giving it a market value of about $95 billion versus Volkswagen’s $77 billion. Tesla Inc.’s stands at $515 billion.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: BYD Volkswagen Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city