HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Planning To Buy New Car Next Year? Here Is Why Car Prices Will Go Up In 2023

Planning to buy new car next year? Here is why car prices will go up in 2023

Besides the mandatory six airbag rule and inflation, there is one more key reason why carmakers are expected to hike new car prices from 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 12:07 PM
New car prices are all set to rise for various reasons from next year. One of the key reasons could be the introduction of the new Bharat Stage 6 phase 2 emission norms. (MINT_PRINT)
New car prices are all set to rise for various reasons from next year. One of the key reasons could be the introduction of the new Bharat Stage 6 phase 2 emission norms. (MINT_PRINT)
New car prices are all set to rise for various reasons from next year. One of the key reasons could be the introduction of the new Bharat Stage 6 phase 2 emission norms. (MINT_PRINT)
New car prices are all set to rise for various reasons from next year. One of the key reasons could be the introduction of the new Bharat Stage 6 phase 2 emission norms.

Hike in car and bike prices in India has become a quarterly affair amid rising inflation. Almost every other auto brands regularly revise prices of their line-up every quarter as they continue face rising input costs and challenges due to supply chain issues. Even if these issues are ironed out in coming days, brace for more price hikes next year. There are several reasons behind why auto manufacturers will have no choice but to hike prices.

One of the key reasons why new car and bike prices may see hike as early as April next year is the introduction of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS 6) Phase 2 emission norms. Carmakers are already working to make their products ready for the second phase of BS6, which is considered to be equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms. The new emission norm will require vehicles to be fitted with more sophisticated equipment to meet the new emission standards. The cost of the new equipment are likely to be passed on to consumers who buy new vehicles once auto companies start selling BS 6 phase 2 vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

For the new BS 6 Phase 2 norm, all vehicles will come with a self-diagnostic device fitted inside to monitor real time emission levels. It will monitor key statistics like catalytic converter and oxygen sensors. The device will also warn in case the emission levels are higher than prescribed limits. Besides this device, vehicles will also have programmed fuel injectors in order to control the level of fuel burnt and control timing and amount of fuel injected into the engine. Semiconductors will also be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, temperature of the engine and the level of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2 and Sulphur.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In 2020, all vehicles in India migrated to BS 6 engines as new emission norms kicked in from April 1. The auto manufacturers invested around 70,0000 crore to upgrade its technology and the cost burden was transferred to consumers with an average hike ranging between 50,000 and 90,000 for cars an between 3,000 and 10,000 for two-wheelers.

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said India's largest carmaker is on course for BS 6 phase 2 transition. "In fact, out of the total 61 applications, we have already transitioned 31 applications to BS VI Phase 2 almost a year ahead of the compliance date. The remaining 30 applications will also be completed within time," he added. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Passenger Vehicle at Tata Motors, said, while the carmaker is ready for the transition, the hike in price "will be not as drastic as what we had seen in transition from BS 4 to BS 6." Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "There would be a marginal to moderate material cost impact both on gasoline and diesel engines on account of these changes."

Besides the new emission norm, customers will also have to face a price hike closer to October next year when the mandatory six airbag rule kicks in. The new rule, which was earlier expected to be implemented from this month, has been postponed till next year after considering the possible delays to make the changes in all required vehicles.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: BS 6 BS 4
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Brezza (top) earlier this year. It gets an all-new exterior as well as an interior. Brezza also comes with new features. It has ended the long streak of Tata Nexon (bottom) being the best-seller in the SUV segment. 
Top 10 cars sold in September 2022: Maruti Brezza still ahead of Tata Nexon
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares ideas on how Cybertruck can act as a boat
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares ideas on how Cybertruck can act as a boat
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
EQE, Mercedes-Benz's next EV for India, passes safety test with 5-star rating
EQE, Mercedes-Benz's next EV for India, passes safety test with 5-star rating
Should you buy hybrid car with great fuel efficiency? Answer may surprise you
Should you buy hybrid car with great fuel efficiency? Answer may surprise you

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city