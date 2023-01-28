Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Bmw X1 Launched At 45.95 Lakh, Will Rival Mercedes Benz Gla And Audi Q3

BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3

BMW has launched the third generation of the X1 SUV in the Indian market. It is available in petrol and a diesel powertrain and two variants, there is X Line and M Sport. The prices start at 45.95 lakh and go up to 47.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 28 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM
Follow us on:
The third generation BMW X1 is larger than its predecessors.
First Published Date: 28 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X1
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS