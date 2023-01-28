BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3

BMW has launched the third generation of the X1 SUV in the Indian market. It is available in petrol and a diesel powertrain and two variants, there is X Line and M Sport. The prices start at ₹45.95 lakh and go up to ₹47.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.