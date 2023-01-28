BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW has launched the third generation of the X1 SUV in the Indian market. It is available in petrol and a diesel powertrain and two variants, there is X Line and M Sport. The prices start at ₹45.95 lakh and go up to ₹47.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.