Slated to go on sale in October 2023, BMW X1 M35i xDrive is based on third-generation X1
The SUV looks highly aggressive thanks to the M performance division's design tweaks
The large kidney grille sports glossy black finish with vertical slats
It runs on 19-inch or optional 20-inch sporty wheels with contrasting red brake callipers
Inside the cabin, it gets a wide range of features aided by advanced technology
It features M Sport seats iDrive 9 infotainment system, fully digital instrument panel
The high-performance SUV draws energy from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine
This engine pumps out 312 hp power and 400 Nm torque
It can sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.2 seconds at 250 kmph top speed