BMW X1 M35i xDrive has broken cover showcasing the most potent form of X1

Published Jul 02, 2023

Slated to go on sale in October 2023, BMW X1 M35i xDrive is based on third-generation X1

The SUV looks highly aggressive thanks to the M performance division's design tweaks

The large kidney grille sports glossy black finish with vertical slats

It runs on 19-inch or optional 20-inch sporty wheels with contrasting red brake callipers

Inside the cabin, it gets a wide range of features aided by advanced technology

It features M Sport seats iDrive 9 infotainment system, fully digital instrument panel

The high-performance SUV draws energy from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine

This engine pumps out 312 hp power and 400 Nm torque

It can sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.2 seconds at 250 kmph top speed
