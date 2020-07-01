No fewer than five new models celebrated their series launch at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing today. The first new addition is the BMW 4 Series Coupe, which continues the sports coupe tradition at the BMW site in Lower Bavaria with its individual and sporty character.

Updated models of the BMW 5 Series Sedan, including the BMW M5 and the BMW 5 Series Touring, will come off the production line at the same time. All vehicles with four and six-cylinder engines will now offer not only sharper design, but also highly efficient 48-volt mild-hybrid technology – ensuring improved driving performance with better fuel economy and enhanced driving comfort. This will also benefit the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

BMW started producing sports coupes at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing with the BMW 6 Series Coupe in 1976. 44 years later, the new BMW 4 Series Coupe is now rolling off the production line in Lower Bavaria. The biggest sales markets for the two-door coupe are the US, the UK and Germany.

A BMW M440i xDrive Coupe will make its debut at the top of the range. Its especially powerful 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine delivers outstanding performance, capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. Two four-cylinder petrol engines and a four-cylinder diesel unit will also be available from market launch in October 2020. Two six-cylinder in-line diesel engines will also join the line-up in March 2021.

The interior design and equipment options are also clearly focused on creating a particularly intense driving experience. The new BMW 4 Series Coupe is fitted with a retractable seatbelt extender and windscreen with acoustic glass as standard. The worldwide market introduction of the new BMW 4 Series Coupe will begin in October 2020, with prices starting at 45,800 euros (roughly ₹38.8 lakh).

Stefan Schmid, Chairman of the Works Council at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, said “Five at one go. With the start of production for the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and updated BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series models taking place at the same time, staff in Dingolfing have proved once again that they can master complex launches and the company can rely on our location. Our plant is now ideally prepared for more models later this year, as well as the series launch of the BMW iNEXT in 2021."

The BMW 5 Series has been a real success story for BMW Group Plant Dingolfing since 1972. More than 630,000 vehicles from the current model generation have already been sold worldwide. Targeted optimisations are now creating the necessary conditions to continue the success of the BMW 5 Series. For example, the BMW kidney grille has been enhanced and the LED headlights given new graphic elements, while the rear lights have undergone three-dimensional modelling.

The BMW 5 Series now offers even more electric drive train options. The BMW 530e Sedan is available right away with the latest battery-cell generation – enabling a pure-electric range of 62 to 67 kilometres. The battery will be manufactured at the nearby BMW Group’s Competence Centre for E-Drive Production. From autumn 2020, the BMW 5 Series Touring will also be available for the first time as a plug-in hybrid.

The BMW 545e xDrive Sedan will be the first plug-in hybrid with a six-cylinder petrol engine. This means, from November 2020, five electrified model variants of the BMW 5 Series alone will be available.

In addition, all four and six-cylinder engines will come with ultra-efficient 48-volt mild-hybrid technology as standard. Depending on the driving situation, the starter generator either allows brake energy to be regenerated or provides an electric boost of 11 hp. This will also benefit all model variants of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, which is proving very popular in China, South Korea and India, thanks to its elegant appearance and exceptional comfort over longer distances.