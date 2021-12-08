BMW iX gets five-star rating in Euro NCAP, to launch in India next week

BMW iX electric SUV, which is all set to launch in India next week, has achieved the maximum five-star ratings in all test categories at the Euro NCAP crash tests. BMW will launch the electric SUV on December 13 as its first electric offering in India.

BMW iX has passed in the adult occupant protection tests in flying colours.

The tests proved the effectiveness of the new interactive airbag between the driver and front passenger seats, which provides additional protection against injury in the event of a side collision. Child safety in the rear of the BMW iX was also given the highest possible score for both frontal and side collisions.

Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety BMW, said, “The BMW iX sets new standards in sustainability, and its top rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP underlines the vehicle’s comprehensive sustainability concept. The extremely stable body structure and the extended range of restraint systems ensure an outstanding level of occupant protection. In addition, the BMW iX scores highly both in the test programme and in everyday driving with innovative driver assistance systems that significantly reduce the risk of accidents in a wide array of situations."

The BMW iX has a front collision warning system with brake intervention that can detect pedestrians and cyclists as well as vehicles. In addition, the automatic emergency braking system now also reacts in turning situations, helping to minimise the risk to pedestrians when turning and the risk of collision with oncoming traffic when turning left.

The iX electric SUV, which recently made its debut globally, will come to India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will rival with luxury EVs like Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron. BMW iX is likely to be launched in two variants - xDrive 40 and xDrive 50. The first variant generates 326 hp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque with a range of up to 414 kms pm single charge. The second variant generates 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque and a driving range of 611 kms without recharge.