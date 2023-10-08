Nexon to Creta: Top 10 best-selling cars in India in September

Published Oct 08, 2023

Maruti Baleno hatchback continues to dominate the sales chart as No. 1

The boxy hatchback WagonR also remains a strong favourite at No. 2

Tata Nexon, which got a new avatar last month, is at the third place

Fourth place is acquired by another Maruti model - Brezza

 Maruti Swift has grabbed the fifth place in the sales chart

Sixth and seventh places have been taken by Maruti Dzire and Ertiga, respectively

Tata Punch micro SUV, rival to Hyundai Exter is at the eight place

Hyundai Creta continues to maintain its place in the top 10 with the ninth spot in September

 Venue from Hyundai grabbed the tenth place in the list
