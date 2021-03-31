Hypercar manufacture Bugatti launched the Chiron back in 2016, which is the successor of Veyron. Now in 2021, the Bugatti Chiron has hit the mark of 300 units production.

To mark the milestone, Bugatti has made the 300th Chiron hypercar in a different look. The particular model gets a shiny all-black colour treatment, that not only takes up its style quotient but makes it look more powerful as well.

As Bugatti claims, the exterior paint of the car is called Nocturne. The 300th Bugatti Chiron gets a fair share of carbon fiber elements, visible on the front and rear fascias, wing mirror arms and housings, windshield wipers, and the massive rear wing.

Not only at the exterior, the cockpit of the car too has received an all-black treatment. Inside the cockpit, it gets black leather and Alcantara treatment. Apart from these black colour treatments, the 300th Bugatti Chiron appears the same in terms of design.

In terms of power source, the Bugatti Chiron gets an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine under the hood that is capable of churning out a whopping 1500 PS of power and 1600 Nm of torque output. The hypercar is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 2.l3 seconds, at a top speed of 350 kmph.

While launching the Chiron half a decade ago, Bugatti announced that it will produce only 500 units of the car. With the 300th model receiving this special treatment, expect the 500th Bugatti Chiron to receive something unique to talk about. Also, in order to make it exclusive, Bugatti is unlikely to make another black beauty.

Talking about the 300th Bugatti Chiron, the company's President Stephan Winkelmann said that Bugatti stands for the most extraordinary, most powerful, and most elegant hyper sports cars in the world. "With the now 300th vehicle produced, we are again showing our competence in quality and customization. The Chiron Pur Sport is guaranteed to give customers pleasure. In addition to its unbelievable driving performance, it combines highest engineering and design skill as well as superb craftsmanship," he further said.