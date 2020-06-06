Four years since the first of the Bentley Bentayga luxury SUVs rolled out of the Bentley plant in Crewe, the carmaker has produced the 20,000th Bentayga. It's a big landmark for a carmaker which produces all vehicles handcrafted by experts at its plant.

Picture this: To produce one Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV, the carmaker requires a team of at least 230 skilled workforce. They roughly take around 100 hours to produce each Bentayga SUV from scratch. So to create 20,000 such SUVs will have taken more than 2,000,000 hours of production time.

Since its launch, Bentley has introduced five different variants of the Bentayga SUV and four different powertrains. It caught the attention of customers with its unique combination of luxury and go-anywhere ability.

It offers the widest range of on- and off-road drive settings of any vehicle via Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Mode and optional Responsive Off-Road Setting. Up to eight modes are available, allowing drivers, at the simple turn of a dial, to select the perfect dynamic set-up for any surface or road condition.

The development programme for the Bentayga was the most exhaustive in the Bentley brand’s history, ranging across five continents. From the dirt and gravel of South Africa, the dunes of Dubai, the muddy fields of Cheshire, and from -30°C in the frozen North Cape to searing 50°C desert heat, the Bentayga’s ability to perform on any surface and even in the most extreme conditions was proven.

One of the key successes of the Bentayga was the introduction of Bentley Dynamic Ride – the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. The system instantly counteracts lateral rolling forces when cornering and ensures maximum tyre contact to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling.

At the heart of the Bentayga is the powertrain, which delivers previously unseen levels of power and torque for an SUV. Whether the powerful W12, sporting an efficient V8, future-focused plug-in hybrid or the technologically advanced triple charged V8 diesel - all of Bentayga’s powertrains provide the ability of effortless grand touring.

At launch an all-new twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine combined efficiency and refinement. With 600 bhp of power and 900 Nm of torque, it can hit zero to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 301 kmph.

The Bentley V8 engine also delivers an impressive 542 bhp of power that can take it to a top speed of 290 kmph. The V8 engine achieves its maximum torque of 770 Nm at 1,960 rpm and maintains this right through to 4,500 rpm, ensuring rapid acceleration at any engine speed and a zero to 100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds.

The Bentayga Hybrid represented Bentley’s first step towards full electrification. Offering the best of both worlds, the new plug-in hybrid model combines an advanced electric motor with a powerful and efficient new-generation V6 petrol engine.