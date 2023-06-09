Copyright © HT Media Limited
Baleno to WagonR: Maruti cars get discounts of up to 69,000 in June

Maruti Suzuki has announced big savings on its small cars for this month. One will be able to save up to 69,000 while buying a new vehicle from the carmaker in June. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits on as many as 10 cars sold through both its dealerships under Nexa and Arena brands. The benefit scheme offered this month does not include the flagship models from Maruti, including the likes of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6 among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 16:02 PM
Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on select models sold through both its Nexa and Arena dealerships in June.

Here is a look at how much you can save on a new Maruti car in June.

Maruti Alto

Maruti is offering benefits of up to 15,000 on the Alto 800 models, excluding the 800 standard variant. The Alto K10 models are being offered with discounts of up to 59,000. The biggest discount is on the petrol manual variants of the hatchback which includes 40,000 cash benefits, exchange and loyalty bonus worth 15,000 and corporate discount of 4,000. The petrol automatic variants get 39,000 benefit while the CNG version is offered with 35,000 discount.

Maruti Swift

One of the most popular hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki is offered with benefits of up to 45,000. The offer is on the manual Lxi, Z and Z+ variants. The benefits include 25,000 cash discount, exchange and loyalty onus worth 15,000 and corporate discount worth 5,000. The CNG version of the Swift gets 15,000 cash discount only while the Swift automatic variants get benefits worth 40,000.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from Maruti is being offered with discounts of up to 49,000 in June. The highest benefit is available on the manual 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre variants. The automatic variants are up for grabs with 24,000 discount while the CNG versions get 45,000 worth benefits.

Maruti S-Presso

The S-Presso gets one of the highest discount among all Maruti cars this month. The manual top-spec variants of the S-Presso are offered with benefits of up to 58,000, while the entry-level manual variants get 49,000 discount. The automatic version gets benefits worth 29,000 while the CNG comes with benefits worth 40,000.

Maruti Celerio

The top-spec manual variants of the Celerio hatchback are up with benefits worth up to 54,000 while the entry-level manual versions get 5,000 less. The automatic variants of the hatchback is offered with 29,000 discount.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a flat discount of 10,000 on Dzire sedan and 29,000 on Eeco. The CNG version of the Deco gets 25,000 discount.

Maruti Ignis

Among the New models, the Ignis gets maximum discount of up to 69,000. The benefit is available on both the manual and automatic variants. The benefits include cash discount worth 35,000, loyalty and exchange bonus worth 25,000, scrapple bonus worth 5,000 and corporate discount of 4,000.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti’s best-selling hatchback get discounts of up to 35,000 on the manual and automatic Delta variants. All other variants of the hatchback, including the CNG version, are up for grabs at 25,000 benefits.

Maruti Ciaz sedan is offered with a flat discount of 33,000 on all variants.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 16:02 PM IST
