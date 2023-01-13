HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Auto Expo 2023 has officially opened its doors at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and once again, a number of manufacturers have descended here to showcase their products and technologies. Tata Motors is a regular participant and in this year's edition of Auto Expo, has showcased some very interesting models here.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 14:01 PM
Tata Curvv concept vehicle on display at the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Motors is currently the country's third biggest passenger car manufacturer and has been betting big on factors such as gradual acceptance of electric vehicles, widening popularity of CNG technology and a growing preference for SUV body design. At Auto Expo 2023, a number of its existing car models are up on display but the biggest space is reserved for its concept vehicles.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and all other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion

Tata Sierra EV Concept

Sierra EV Concept may have been showcased at the previous edition of the Auto Expo as well but the one at the venue this time around is closer to its production form. It is a throwback to the glorious times when Sierra SUVs were a common sight on Indian roads and yet, encompasses modern and even futuristic design elements now. The production version of Tata Sierra EV could be ready in the next two years.

Tata Harrier EV

Grabbing a big chunk of the spotlight, the Harrier EV is also on display at the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. Interestingly, the car you see above is nearly ready in terms of its exterior design even if its cabin layout is being worked upon. As a fully-electric three-row SUV, Harrier EV could be a blockbuster when it is eventually launched - expected end of 2024 or by 2025.

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch CNG has been showcased at Auto Expo 2023 as well and upon launch, could galvanize sales numbers further still. The 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Punch remains but in its CNG mode, the car will put out 77 hp and offer 97 Nm of torque. This is slightly less than the 86 hp and 113 Nm in petrol-only mode. But interestingly, it will get a twin-cylinder set up in the boot which means the problem of not having enough or any boot space is likely to be negated entirely.

Tata Altroz CNG

Altroz CNG is also a much-awaited model that is being lined up for an official launch. The hatchback does good numbers for Tata Motors but offering the same dual-CNG cylinder set-up here as on the Punch CNG could further up the momentum. While here, do not miss the shiny Altroz Racer edition either.

Tata Curvv ICE version

Curvv is one of the best-looking concepts anywhere at Auto Expo 2023. While the all-electric Curvv concept was already showcased last year, the one on display here is the one with the engine under the hood.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 14:01 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Altroz CNG Punch CNG Sierra EV Concept Harrier EV Tata Curvv Auto Expo 2023
