Audi Q5 facelift to launch in India on November 23

Audi Q5 SUV is all set to make a comeback to the Indian markets in a new avatar with a new engine. The SUV was pulled out more than a year ago when stricter BS 6 emission norms kicked in. In new generation, Audi has ditched diesel, and put sole focus on its TFSI petrol engine to revamp the new Q5.

1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2021, 11:25 AM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • Audi Q5 will make a comeback to the Indian markets after a gap of nearly two years. The new 2021 Q5 now gets a BS 6 complaint petrol engine under the hood.

Audi India has confirmed that it will launch the new generation Q5 SUV in India later this month. The 2021 Q5, which is all set to make a comeback after nearly two years after being pulled out due to stricter emission norms, will hit Indian roads once again from November 23.

Audi has completely ditched diesel engine for the new Q5, and has added a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine that can generate 249 hp of power and 370 NM of torque.

While the previous model was priced around the 50 lakh mark, expect a few lakh premium for the facelift version. It aims to take on rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC or even the newly-launched VolvoXC60.

With the new Q5, Audi expects to ramp up its sales in India. From five Q models a few years ago, Audi is down with just two - the Q2 and Q8 - as its only ICE SUVs in India. Despite that, almost half of Audi's sales in India come from the Q series models. The Q5, Audi expects, will only improve the numbers in coming days.

  • First Published Date : 09 Nov 2021, 11:25 AM IST