All 600 units of Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae supercar sold out

Three months after Lamborghini introduced the final version of Aventador -the LP780-4 Ultimae, all 600 units of the supercar have been sold out, marking the end of an ultimate era after a decade long production, CarScoops reported. With a goodbye to the final Aventador, the carmaker is also bidding a goodbye to the pure ICE V12 engine.

However, the automaker will retain the V12 powertrain in an electrified avatar. The new V12 power mill will only share the number of cylinders with the outgoing ICE unit, nothing else. The successor of Aventador will come with a new petrol-electric hybrid powertrain built around a completely new V12 unit.

Lamborghini had first introduced the Aventador in 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show, featuring a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and a mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12 engine. Through the years, the supercar evolved with new variants in both Coupe and Roadster forms. These included the original LP700-4, the powerful LP750-4 SV, the upgraded S LP740-4, the track-focused LP770-4 SVJ, and the final Aventador version - LP780-4 Ultimae.

In the last nine years, Lamborghini sold more than 10,000 Aventador supercars, surpassing the combined sales volume of all other V12-powered flagships from the company's past such as Miura, Countach, Diablo, and Murcielago, the report stated. The latest Aventador is also now sold out and its 600 units included an allocation of 350 coupes and 250 roadsters.

Lamborghini Aventador also served as a base for some limited-edition supercars from the brand such as the Veneno, Centenario, SC18 Alston, Sián FKP 37, Essenza SCV12, SC20, and Countach LPI 800-4.

By 2024, the supercar company aims to electrify its complete range. This will include electrified successors of both Aventador and Huracan as well as the a facelift version of Urus which reportedly will get a plug-in hybrid version in future. Lamborghini's first fully electric model is expected to arrive between 2025 and 2027.