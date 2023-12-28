Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24

Ather Energy has announced that they will be hosting a live event on January 6th for the 450 Apex. It is expected that the electric two-wheeler brand will launch the new flagship scooter at this live event. Ather is already accepting bookings for the 450 Apex for a token amount of ₹2,500. Customers can book the new electric scooter by visiting the manufacturer's website. The deliveries of the 450 Apex will start in March 2024.

The 450 Apex will come with a new riding mode, called Warp+ which is expected to replace the Warp mode that is currently available on the 450X. The 450 Apex will be the fastest electric scooter in Ather's lineup. For reference, the current 450 can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

Previous teasers also reveal that the 450 Apex is expected to come with multi-levels of brake regeneration. So, the rider won't have to use the brakes much. Instead, he or she would be able to twist the throttle towards the other side and the scooter would start brake regeneration.

As of now, it is not clear whether Ather Energy will make changes to the battery pack and electric motor or not. As of now, we have not had a clear look at the 450 Apex. But we are expecting it to get some cosmetic changes in the form of transparent panels or different colour schemes.

Apart from 450 Apex, Ather Energy has confirmed that they are working on a family scooter. Being a family scooter, it will be more practical and larger than the 450 series of electric scooters. It will also be positioned above the 450S in the manufacturer's portfolio. As of now, the battery and motor specs of the new scooter are not known. But the scooter will launch in the Indian market in 2024.

