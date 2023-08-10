Ather 450S would come as the most affordable scooter from the brand, priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 450S will directly compete with rivals like Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube
Interestingly, Ola S1 Air is all set to launch on August 15 as the brand's most affordable electric scooter
450S would come carrying the same design as 450X but with some distinctive styling
The major difference would be on instrument cluster front as the 450S would come with a non-touch LCD display
On performance front, it comes promising lesser range at 115 km and power than 450X
Ather 450S is expected to get a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack compared to 3.7 kWh pack of 450X flagship model of the company
The upcoming 450S will offer slower acceleration and top speed as well
Besides the Ather 450S, the EV brand could bring a revamped version of the 450X too