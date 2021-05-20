Ford has perhaps taken its biggest shot yet in the battle for dominance in the world of electric mobility. Even as the world waits for the likes of Tesla Cybertruck to hit production lines, the Ford F-150 Lightning has been officially unveiled in the US market with a clear view to capture a sizable chunk in the pick-up market space. But the F-150 Lightning isn't just another pick-up. And it may not be just another electric vehicle either.

Ford has had a dogged vision of sorts when it comes to having a larger say in the world of electric mobility and the F-150 Lightning, in more ways than one, may be a culmination of sorts of this same vision. Well, a manifestation at the very least, if not culmination of this vision.

For Jim Farley, President and CEO at Ford, the F-150 represents automotive excellence. "The F-150 Lightning is a massive moment for our Ford team. America’s No. 1 auto brand is going zero emissions with America’s favorite vehicle," he said. "It’s quicker than a Raptor, with standard 4×4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days."

Here's taking a closer look at what promises to make Ford F-150 a jewel in thew proverbial crown for Ford.