2024 Jeep Wrangler launched with host of updates, priced at 67.65 lakh

Jeep India launched the updated iteration of its Wrangler SUV in the country. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV has been launched at a starting price tag of ₹67.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Unlimited trim, while the pricing goes up to ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rubicon version. The SUV is based on the facelift version that made its global debut in 2023.

On the design front, the refreshed Jeep Wrangler SUV comes with a sleeker iteration of the signature seven-slat radiator grille and a Gorilla Glass windshield, among other changes. All these cosmetic updates now help the Jeep Wrangler to be on par with other SUVs in the segment such as the Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Despite the tweaks on the design front, the basic silhouette of the SUV remains the same as the pre-updated version. The global version of the Wrangler comes with multiple roof styles and alloy wheels options. However, the India-spec model gets hard-top and soft-top roof choices, while for wheels, it gets options of 17-inch and 18-inch alloys.

Watch: 2024 Jeep Wrangler: Rugged with more style and features

The Jeep Wrangler has always been an appealing SUV in terms of design and capability. However, it fell short of expectations in terms of features. The new Wrangler tries to address that concern. Inside the cabin, the new Wrangler comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is complemented by a new fully digital instrument cluster. Also, the SUV comes with features such as 12-ay power-adjustable front seats, an Alpine-sourced audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and an ADAS suite among others.

Powering the 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 268 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through the Jeep's famous Selec-Trac 4WD system enabling the SUV to tackle the challenges on rough terrains.

