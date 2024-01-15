2024 Hyundai Creta to launch tomorrow: What is the expected pricing structure

The much-awaited 2024 Hyundai Creta is set for its official launch in the Indian market on Tuesday. The Creta, first launched in 2015, has had over 9.80 lakh customers over the past almost nine years and has led the mid-size SUV segment despite the entry of some very formidable rivals. The facelift Hyundai Creta is now looking at extending its lead.

The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling SUV from the Korean brand in India and sits above Venue and below the Tucson in the company's SUV present portfolio. The latest Hyundai Creta gets some very significant changes to the body styling on the outside, updates to the cabin layout, an enhanced feature list as well as the addition of Level 2 ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems.

As such, it is almost certain that the 2024 Hyundai Creta will get a pricing that is higher than the current price structure of the second-generation Hyundai Creta. At present, the Creta pricing is between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is possible that the base variant of the 2024 Creta continues to be priced at ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) because main rival Kia Seltos - updated last year - also begins at this price point. But as one would go up the variant list of the Creta, expect a hike of anywhere between ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

The top-end diesel variant of the Creta may have a price range of anywhere between ₹12 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom). The introduction of the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor is mighty interesting too but it will come only on one top-end variant and may carry a price tag of around ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Hyundai Creta: Engine and transmission choices

Hyundai is bringing in its 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine on the new Creta. Apart from this, Creta will also be offered with a 1.5l MPi petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel engine options.

In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta will offer six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed Automatic transmission. Do note that the turbo petrol motor will only come with the seven-speed DCT.

2024 Hyundai Creta variants

The new Hyundai Creta will be spread across as many as seven broad variants. The 2024 Creta will come in E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O) variants.

