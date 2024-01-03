2024 Hyundai Creta interior teased ahead of Jan 16th launch

Hyundai has started teasing the 2024 Creta which is expected to launch on January 16th. The manufacturer is accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹25,000. The Creta facelift will come with some major changes to the exterior as well as the interior. The brand has also teased a glimpse of what the new cabin cabin design will look like.

Hyundai Creta is taking a bit of a minimalistic approach with its dashboard design this time. There are dual 10.25-inch screens, and the touchscreen infotainment system is expected to run on a new user interface while there will be now a new digital instrument cluster that is borrowed from the Alcazar.

The centre console has been redesigned as well. While the centre stage is taken by the infotainment system, just below it, there is a new climate control system that sits on a touch control panel which some people would not prefer. The gear lever is also redesigned and so are the storage spaces. There are slim AC vents that sit between the infotainment and climate control system. Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to come with backlit switches, a four-spoke steering wheel, a centre armrest, a dual-tone theme for the cabin and ambient lighting.

Hyundai has confirmed that the 2024 Creta will be offered in seven variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O). There will be 6 mono-tone and 1 dual-tone colour options. Apart from this, the mid-size SUV will be offered with three engine options. There will be 1.5l MPi Petrol, 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel and a 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine.

Over the past three years, Hyundai Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market. Till now, over 9.5 lakh delighted customers have opted for the Creta. Once launched, the Hyundai Creta will be going against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

