2024 Force Gurkha SUV to launch this month: What to expect

Force Motors is all set to launch the latest avatar of its flagship SUV Gurkha in India. The SUV maker is expected to drive in the 2024 Gurkha SUV towards the end of this month. The company has already shared a couple of teaser videos that offer details on what to expect from the updated Gurkha SUV. When launched, the Gurkha will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra Thar . In its latest avatar, Gurkha will also challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny as well as the upcoming Mahindra five-door Thar SUVs.

The teaser videos of the upcoming Gurkha SUV shared by Force Motors has revealed that the manufacturer will not make any big changes to the exterior design of the model. Through the silhouetted appearance in the video, it is clear that the updated Gurkha will retain its circular LED headlight units which will come with LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLS). The turn indicators will remain mounted on the fenders like its predecessor.

Force Gurkha: Interior design

A second teaser video has confirmed how the interior of the Force Gurkha SUV will change when it is launched. The cabin of the SUV has undergone bigger changes than outside. It will now be offered with five doors and three rows of seats. Force Motors is expected to offer the new Gurkha SUV with seven-seat configuration. The carmaker is also expected to return the three-door version of the model which was earlier discontinued due to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms.

Force Gurkha: Features

In terms of features, the new Gurkha SUV will come with a new and fully digital coloured driver display, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring system for all wheels, powered windows for front seats and more. The interior of the Gurkha SUV will get a dual-tone colour theme and the upholstery is expected to be updated too. The SUV with the three-row version will offer captain seats for the last row. The video also shows that the SUV will come with manual differential locks for the front and rear.

Force Gurkha: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, Force Motors is expected to continue with the 2.6-litre diesel engine which was used in the outgoing version of the SUV. The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine can churn out 89 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Expect the power output to remain similar in the new version too. Force Motors is also expected to offer 4x4 system across all variants as standard feature.

First Published Date: