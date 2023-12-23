Check out Force Gurkha: The ultimate old-school off-road SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 23, 2023

Force Gurkha is a properoff-road old-school SUV that is available in the Indian market

It is based on a ladder-frame chassis and comes with four-wheel drive as standard.

It also comes with differential locks on both axles, 4H and 4L modes as well.

The Gurkha is the only SUV to come with a snorkel from the factory.

Powering the Gurkha is a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine

It puts out 91 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit

The engine is tuned to produce all that torque lower down in the rev range

The interior is pretty basic and does not come with a lot of features.

 Fortunately, there is a touchscreen infotainment system
To check out more such web stories
Click Here