2023 Mercedes GLC launched in India. Check price, details, review and more

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC was officially launched in India on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹73.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The second-generation Mercedes GLC continues to shoulder the weight of some mammoth expectations, considering the fact that the previous generation model sold over 13,000 units in the country.

The GLC is a very strong performer for Mercedes-Benz the world over with as many as 26 lakh units sold since 2016 when it went on global sale. The Mercedes GLC benefits from a sporty exterior styling and a well-loaded cabin while offering the same degree of luxury that the German brand is known for.

The GLC is positioned between the GLA and the GLE SUVs from Mercedes and the second-generation Mercedes GLC comes with the potential promise of a further boost in popularity that translates to increased sales numbers.

Mercedes GLC: Exterior Highlights

The GLC is now slightly longer and with a stretched wheelbase. This translates into more rear-seat space inside the vehicle. From a design standpoint, the SUV gets a sleeker LED healight units on the face which now merge into the front radiator grille. There is an under guard towards the bottom that gets chrome treatment.

The alloy design on the 19-inch wheels has been updated while the character lines and wheelarches remain nearly identical to the preceeding model. Over at the rear, the GLC sports a tweaked tail light design in a 3D effect. There is the same under guard here too, completed in a chrome finish.

Mercedes GLC: Cabin Highlights

The cabin of the GLC is identical to the one inside the latest C-Class sedan. There is an 11.9-inch main infotainment screen that is oriented vertically. It now gets the latest telematics that Mercedes has on offer, also supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There are three upholstery colour options to choose from and all the seats are typically well crafted with plenty of cushioning and support. For aesthetics, there is a huge panoramic sunroof on top and ambient lighting set up. The GLC gets a 15-speaker Burmester sound system as well.

Mercedes GLC: Engine and transmission

The new GLC continues to be offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The former puts out a combined power output of 280 hp and has up to 600 Nm of torque at the ready. The diesel version offers 220 hp with 640 Nm of torque.

Transmission duties on the Mercedes GLC is handled by a 9G TRONIC gearbox and the petrol version does 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds while it takes eight seconds for the diesel version to do the same.

Mercedes GLC vs rivals

Mercedes GLC renews its rivalry against the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Land Rover Discovery Sport. There is also Volvo XC60 in the fray.

