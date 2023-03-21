2023 Hyundai Verna launched at 10.89 lakh; gets turbo petrol engine, ADAS

The 2023 Hyundai Verna was launched in the Indian car market on Tuesday at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh for the base EX variant, going up to 17.37 lakh for the top SX(O) variant with DCT and turbo petrol motor(ex-showroom, introductory). The Verna, first launched in India in 2006, is now in its sixth generation and gets some big-ticket updates like a new turbo petrol engine under the hood, ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems, and significant updates to the styling on the outside as well as to the cabin features.

Verna has become a common sight on Indian roads over the past 17 years with over 4.5 lakh customers in the country, apart from also being exported abroad from the company plant in Chennai. Over the years, it has seen fortunes rise and fall, corresponding to the perception of sedans in the Indian market. The company now says that it has already bagged around 8,000 bookings for the just-launched model.

Hyundai Verna pricing Engine Variant Transmission Price 1.5-litre MPi EX 6MT ₹ 10.89 lakh S 6MT ₹ 11.95 lakh SX 6MT ₹ 12.98 lakh SX IVT ₹ 14.23 lakh SX(O) 6MT ₹ 14.65 lakh SX(O) IVT ₹ 16.19 lakh 1.5 Turbo GDi SX 6MT ₹ 14.83 lakh SX 7DCT ₹ 16.08 lakh SX(O) 6MT ₹ 15.98 lakh SX(0) 7DCT ₹ 17.37 lakh Ex-showroom, introductory

Hyundai Verna: What are the styling updates?

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is looking at striking a deep chord with not just the now small group of sedan buyers but also sway people away from sub-compact and mid-size SUV options. As such, its styling is likely to be its biggest talking point. The new Hyundai Verna gets a wide and sleek LED strip running above the redesigned LED headlamps. The parametric jewel front grille is also completely new for the model and is now much larger than before. Over at the rear, there is a connected LED light bar between the tail lamps. Verna is now offered with seven single tone exterior colours and two dual-tone hues - White plus Black, and Red plus Black. There is also a rear skid plate, boot spoiler and body side moulding made available as accessories at additional cost.

Hyundai Verna dimensions Length 4,535 mm Width 1,765 mm Height 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm Boot space 528 litres

Hyundai Verna: What are the changes inside the cabin?

The cabin sports a massive panoramic display for infotainment as well as driver information. The 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen with support for 12 languages and the digital cluster with TFT MID are curved. There are two dashboard colour options - and there are two colour options - Black plus Red (in turbo variant) and Black plus Beige. The new Hyundai Verna also gets first-in-segment ventilated and heated front seats, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. The Verna feature list also includes front heated and ventilated seats, 64-light ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat and leather seats.

Hyundai Verna: Key specs

Under the hood of the new Hyundai Verna is a 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which produces 157 bhp and offers around 250 Nm of torque. This engine is expected to be positioned especially for those looking for an excitable drive, helping the car go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds. For others, there is also a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol motor and there is no diesel option.

Hyundai Verna: ADAS and safety highlights

The new Hyundai Verna is the third model from the company in India to offer ADAS. The safety highlights under ADAS includes Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision- Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, among many others. Verna also offers six airbags.

Hyundai Verna vs rivals

The new Verna renews its rivalry against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus as well as the Honda City which recently received a key update to its exterior styling and feature list. While Verna, Ciaz and City have been around for several years, the Slavia and Virtus are relatively new models which would now face increased pressure from the veterans in the mid-size sedan segment.

