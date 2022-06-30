2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch

All-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in the Indian market on Thursday with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the new sub-compact were commenced earlier in July and now the company has announced that it has managed to register bookings for over 45,000 units of the car, even before the official price announcement. Brezza has been a fairly popular model in the company's lineup and such an overwhelming response for the vehicle isn't really a big surprise for India's leading vehicle maker.

