2022 Jeep Meridian SUV features teased ahead of launch

2022 Jeep Meridian SUV features teased ahead of launch

Jeep India will drive in the new three-row Meridian SUV later this year. The ‘Trail-rated’ seven-seater SUV will have 4X4 capabilities to tackle snow, mud and sand.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 10:31 AM
Jeep Meridian has been undergoing extensive tests for suitability on Indian road and in the weather conditions here.

Jeep India has teased its upcoming seven-seater SUV Meridian, which is expected to launch soon in the domestic markets. The three-row SUV, which has been teased with camouflage, will have off-road capabilities as expected.

Jeep India has released a new teaser which suggests that the 2022 Meridian SUV will have traction control feature to tackle different terrain including snow, mud and sand.

The US-based carmaker shared a video of the Meridian's capability as an off-road ‘Trail-rated’ SUV, claiming it has ‘superiority on every terrain’.

The dimensions and specifications of the 2022 Jeep Meridian has not been officially shared yet. However, according to reports, the Meridian SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol engine under the hood. Jeep may also offer a diesel unit as well on the new three-row SUV to be manufactured locally.

The engines in the 2022 Meridian are likely to come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The top variants of the 2022 Meridian SUV are likely to get four-wheel drive option too.

The appearance of the 2022 Jeep Meridian may remind of the Compass SUV, which is already on offer in Indian markets since 2016. However, there are certain design changes in the Meridian that will make it stand apart from the five-seater SUV. For instance, the Jeep Meridian will be offered with redesigned LED headlights with LED DRL units, fog lamps, LED taillights, mounted camera on the ORVMs. The grille, which is expected to carry Jeep's traditional seven-slats, are likely to be redesigned to look slightly different from the one seen on Compass.

The interior of the Jeep Meridian SUV is likely to come with features like a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and front ventilated seats.

 

2022 Jeep Meridian SUV will sit above the carmaker's five-seater compact Compass SUV. When launched, the Meridian SUV is likely to be priced above the Rs-35 lakh mark. It will take on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 10:31 AM IST
