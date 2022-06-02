HT Auto
2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of June 16 launch

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV will launch in the Indian market on June 16.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 05:42 PM
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will launch on June 16.
Hyundai has announced that the new 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV will be introduced in the Indian market on June 16. The car has now appeared online on the company website ahead of the official launch. The company has also teased the new model in a series of rendered images showing a digital glimpse of all updates the car is going to sport. 

(Also Read: Hyundai India sells 51,263 cars in May, records 67% growth)

The newly updated Venue comes based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Only recently, the outgoing model was delisted from Hyundai’s online ‘Click to Buy’ platform. Select Hyundai dealers have also initiated pre-launch bookings for the new model, while the official bookings are expected to commence in the second week of June. Expect the new Venue to arrive in Hyundai dealerships soon after the launch, while the deliveries may also begin by June last week. 

In terms of mechanical updates, the new Venue will continue to draw power from the existing petrol and diesel options. Expect the Venue diesel to get a 1.5-litre engine churning out 99bhp and 240Nm of torque. On the other hand, the petrol-powered Venue could get the familiar 1.0-litre Turbo GDi with 118bhp/172Nm torque on tap. The transmission option could include a six-speed manual unit. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

(Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report robust domestic dispatches in May)

Expect the company to roll out further details on the new Venue in the next few days. It will continue to rival the likes of sub-compact models such as the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra XUV300.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has recently announced that it has sold over three lakh units of its Venue which was first launched in the market in 2019.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 05:41 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Venue Venue SUV 2022 Venue 2022 Venue SUV
